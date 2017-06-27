Beyoncé and her twins have reportedly been released from the hospital and are now resting in a lavish mansion in Malibu rented by JAY-Z. Various news outlets quoted their 'reliable sources' to confirm that the new mother and her babies have left the UCLA hospital after staying there for over a week and a half. The couple's 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is reportedly bonding with her new siblings in their temporary home.

E Online reports that the Carters will spend their summer in the sprawling 6.3-acre property, which the music mogul has rented for a whopping $400,000-a-month (over £300,000). Known as La Villa Contenta, the lavish 10-bedroom and 14-bathroom mansion has a rose garden, a tennis court, and a pool house.

The oceanfront estate is furnished with rare antiques alongside contemporary amenities. Each room is designed in a grand scale. The palatial house also features a Romanesque-styled indoor swimming pool with Murano glass tiles where an important scene from HBO's True Blood was filmed. Termed as one of the costliest homes by Forbes, the mansion has a magnificent view of the Pacific coastline.

Meanwhile, the couple is reportedly hunting for a permanent abode in Los Angeles.

Daily Mail claimed that grandmother Tina Knowles paid a visit to her Blue Ivy's baby siblings in the Malibu villa. Earlier, TMZ claimed that the twins had 'minor issues' and that is why doctors were not comfortable in releasing them from the hospital.

Wishes for the Carter family are pouring from every direction. During the NBA Awards, Queen Bey's friend Monica gushed about the twins to People and said: "Looking at Blue, they will be absolutely beautiful. I think they're just an amazing family."

The 35-year-old Drunk In Love singer, who has been away from the spotlight following her delivery, finally released an official statement during the BET award. But, fans were left disappointed as they were excited to hear more from the pop diva. The songstress only sent a Thank you message and remained mum about the Carter babies.

"Thank you, BET, for this award and your tremendous support of Lemonade," R&B singers Chloe and Halle Bailey read the written message by the singer as they received her BET Viewer's Choice Award. "This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honoring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve. . . . Thank you to my mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, for being my biggest, biggest teacher and consistent influence. Thank you to my entire family for so much love. To my team at Parkwood [Entertainment], thank you. And thanks to all the fans, my Beyhive, for riding with me. I love and appreciate you. And to everyone at the show tonight, you all look so beautiful. And at home, thank you, and have a wonderful, wonderful night. From, Beyoncé."