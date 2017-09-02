Farrah Abraham is enjoying a tropical vacation in Cancun, Mexico ahead of Labour Day. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a pool, flaunting her booty in a tiny bikini as she holds a cocktail in each hand.

The 26-year-old can be seen admiring the beautiful view of the beach, and captioned the snap, "#laborday#labordayweekend #Tulum #cancun#playadelcarmen #cozumel #Mexico."

While the controversial star enjoys a sun-soaked vacation, most fans took to the comments section to ask about her eight-year-old daughter Sophia. A follower enquired, "You need so much attention. Where is your daughter?"

Another user said, "Where is your daughter... Oh that's right, u don t care about her." Sarcastically calling her a "pro-mom", another user noted, "She's always going away without her daughter. She's a pro-mom."

"What a great example you are setting for your child," reads a comment, while another pointed out, "Your kid doesn't have a chance in hell to be "normal", she gonna hate you."

Commenting on her butt, a user noted, "Too bad this bum isn't real!!! Not sure why you made changes in the first place when it looked better before (without implants)." Another follower said, "She was much prettier before. She looks like a man now, and much older than she should."

Abraham herself doesn't share a good relationship with her mum Debra Danielsen. According to Danielsen, the MTV star is not going to attend her upcoming wedding to fiancé Dr David Merz in November.

Danielsen told Radar Online, "Right now they're not participating in the wedding. They're not coming to the wedding."

She explained that her daughter does not support the marriage and that it is "very hurtful".

"Family is family and blood is blood. I don't intend on getting married again. If she married someone I didn't like, I would be there front and centre," she told the outlet.