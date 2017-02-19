US President Donald Trump's team has continued to insist there are no problems in the White House, despite a number of information leaks that have left the administration red-faced.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus dismissed rumours he didn't see eye-to-eye with Trump's controversial chief strategist and former Breitbart boss Steve Bannon.

Speaking in an interview with Meet the Press on NBC, Priebus said: "The truth is, is that we don't have problems in the West Wing.

"I mean you read about all these stories that I don't get along with Bannon. Actually, we've really jelled as a team and we get along great and we're working well together."

The chief of staff also hit out at the media – something US President Donald Trump has done repeatedly over the past few days – stating the media were stirring up trouble where there was none.

Priebus added: "The amount of drama and spin that you read about mostly in the Washington daily gossip rags is unbelievable stuff, and it just isn't true, and you read it every day and you wonder what alternative universe they're reporting on, because it just isn't true.

"You always have different kinds of people, but it doesn't mean that you don't ultimately get along, serve the president, want to make the American people proud. That's what we're doing everyday. That's what we're trying to do every day."