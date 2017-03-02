Kellyanne Conway has been cleared of wrongdoing by the White House after she promoted Ivanka Trump's products while appearing on TV, even though the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) recommended that she be disciplined.

In a letter to the Director of the OGE, Walter Shaub, Deputy Counsel to the President, Stefan Passantino wrote that they "concluded that Ms. Conway acted inadvertently and is highly unlikely to do so again.

"It is noted that Ms. Conway made the statement in question in a light, off-hand manner while attempting to stand up for a person she believed had been unfairly treated and did so without nefarious motive or intent to benefit personally."

Conway had been criticised for going on a morning talk show, Fox & Friends and telling people to "go buy Ivanka's stuff" after the retailer Nordstrom announced they would no longer be selling her clothing line. "I hate shopping. I'm going to get some on myself today," Conway added.

Shaub wrote in a letter dated 13 February that "under the present circumstances, there is strong reason to believe that Ms Conway has violated the Standards of Conduct Act and that disciplinary action is warranted." White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had told reporters at the time that Conway had been "counselled" over the incident.

In Passatino's letter, dated 28 February, he said that he personally met with Conway and "advised her that her comments regarding Ms. Trump's products implicated the prohibition on using one's official position to endorse any product or service.

"Ms. Conway has acknowledged her understanding of the Standards and has reiterated her commitment to abiding by them in the future."