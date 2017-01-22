In his first official appearance as the White House spokesman, Sean Spicer hit out at the media over their reporting on the numbers at Donald Trump's inauguration, claiming Trump drew the biggest inauguration crowd in history.

Press outlets had shared numbers collected by D.C. Metro and initial estimates on crowd size at the inauguration, which suggested there were far fewer people in attendance than at Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009.

While there were an estimated 1.8 million people are Obama's 2009 ceremony, initial estimates of the crowds at Trump's event were around 250,000.

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe," Spicer said as he refused to take questions from journalists.

The press secretary also said side-by-side photographs of Trump's inauguration compared to Obama's event – which appear to show far fewer people in the crowd yesterday – were "intentionally framed in a way to minimize support for Trump", The Hill reported.

The president also suggested the numbers at his inauguration were higher than reported, stating: "I get up this morning and I turn on one of the networks and they show an empty field.

"I said wait a minute, I made a speech, I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, a million and a half people.

He added: "Honestly it looked like a million and half people, whatever it was it was. But it went all the way back to the Washington Monument ... and by mistake I get this network and it showed an empty field, and it said we drew 250,000 people. Now that's not bad, but its a lie."

Spicer reiterated Trump's statement, explaining: "all of this space was full when the president took the oath of office", despite time-stamped photos being shared on social media showing the empty space as Trump was sworn in.