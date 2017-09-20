After a string of failed, high-profile relationships, Halle Berry has dusted herself off and got back in the saddle. The Hollywood star took to social media on Tuesday (20 September) to confirm that she is now dating British music producer Alex Da Kid.

Sharing a sweet black-and-white snap of her snuggling with her new beau to 2 million followers she revealed that she was already head-over-heels with the simple caption: "My balance".

He followed her lead by reposting the image, which showed her glowing and smiling, on his own social media accounts.

The couple first set tongues wagging back in July when they were spotted leaving separately from uber-romantic Il Cielo restaurant in Beverly Hills.

But who is the man that has given the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star another chance at love after a turbulent few years?

Born Alexander Grant, the British music producer hails from Wood Green in north London and has worked with industry heavyweights like Eminem, Dr. Dre, Nicki Minaj and Cheryl Tweedy.

However, his dream wasn't always music production. Until the age of 19, he was a semi-professional footballer at Bristol City. After a friend introduced him to the digital music editing software FruityLoops, he took his passion from the pitch to the recording studio.

He studied Audio Technology degree at Thames Valley University, and I got some work experience at MTV and as an intern at Island Records. "I didn't have the ambition to become an engineer, I just wanted to be in the studio environment and do my own thing, focusing on the creative, music-making side."

Alex got his first taste of success in 2010 when was his song Airplanes − recorded by rapper B.o.B and Paramore singer Hayley Williams − became a global hit, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. He also worked his magic on Eminem and Rihanna duet Love the Way You Lie, which topped the charts across the globe.

Just like his leading lady, Alex is an avid social media user and regularly shares glimpses of his personal like with his 15.2k Instagram followers.

At 35, the talented songwriter is 16 years younger than his lady, who has been married four times over the past two decades.

Little is known about his past relationships, but back in 2011, he was romantically-linked to Tweedy while working on her album, A Million Lights. The former Girls Aloud singer tweeted an "I love you" message to Alex, to which he replied with "I love you too..."

Alex must be a very special guy because as recently as August Berry, whose divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez was finalised in 2016, said she was taking a break from the dating to work on herself.

"I've been enjoying that," she told People magazine. "I'm just with my kids and I'm really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself."