Far-right groups Scottish Dawn and NS131 are to be banned under UK terrorism laws, after they were found to be aliases of neo-Nazi group National Action.

The two groups will both be proscribed after an order was laid down in Parliament. The ruling will mean people could face up to 10 years in jail if they are found to be member or invite support for the groups.

The decision was made to ban Scottish Dawn and NS131 (National Socialist Anti-Capitalist Action) after it was revealed they were merely alternative names for National Action, the white supremacist group who became the first far-right movement to be banned in the UK in December 2016.

Since the ban, police have made a string of arrests against people accused of being members of National Action.

Announcing the ban, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: "National Action is a vile racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic group which glorifies violence and stirs up hatred while promoting their poisonous ideology and I will not allow them to masquerade under different names.

"By extending the proscription of National Action, we are halting the spread of a poisonous ideology and stopping its membership from growing – protecting those who could be at risk of radicalisation.

"Our priority as government will always be to maintain the safety and security of families and communities across the United Kingdom and we will continue to identify and ban any terrorist group which threatens this, whatever their ideology."

Scottish Dawn describe themselves as a "patriotic society for the defence of our race and nation active across Scotland".

In March they staged a small demonstration in Alloa. They have previously been linked to the Scottish Defence League.

A video posted by the group entitled Braveheart Fight Group shows alleged members of the group engaging in boot camp-style training and boxing in preparation for the "resistance". The video and website also contains Nazi "blood and soil" ideology.

National Action first gained attention in 2015 after staging a series of "White Man Marches" in UK cities.

One such march in Liverpool resulted in 20 members of the group being locked inside a lost luggage depot at Lime Street station for their own protection after being confronted by local residents and anti-fascist groups.

Following the ban by the government, it became illegal for anyone to recruit for or be a member of National Action, or in any way support for the group, including displaying National Action flags, posters or banners.

The group have previously found to have praised the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox by the white nationalist Thomas Mair.