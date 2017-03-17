Who is the biggest nerd in WWE locker room? Well, according to Luke Gallows it is one of the superstars he is set to meet in the squared circle in a triple threat match for the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMaina 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

In an interview with Fox Sports, The Corn-Fed Colossus revealed that the biggest nerd in the wrestling entertainment company is none other than Enzo Amore. He further added that it is "going to be a great trill" for him to head kick Jersey's Finest when they fight at the biggest pay-per-view event the company holds every year.

Gallows and his tag team partner Karl Anderson will be defending their title against the tag teams of Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Cesaro and Sheamus at the PPV show.

"Oh man. Probably Enzo Amore. That's the biggest nerd I have my eye on right now, you know, going into this Triple-Threat Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania," he said.

"There's nothing that I will enjoy more than superkicking his head into the third row in front of 90,000 people. It's going to be a great thrill for me."

As the current Raw tag team champions are known as "good brothers", Gallows was asked how one could become a "good brother".

He said, "A Good Brother means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but I think it's being one of the boys. It's being a good guy in the back, a morale booster. The Good Brothers all love doing what we do. We all love being professional wrestlers or sports entertainers. We all grew up wanting to do it, and we all appreciate the history of where the business came from."

"A lot of the Good Brother-isms and the things you'll see in Southpaw Regional Wrestling are things that we've all enjoyed growing up and then getting to be a part of the business and perform in it and meet the guys who came before us and stuff like that. So that's all part of the Good Brother code, I'd say."