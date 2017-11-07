Carl Sargeant, the Labour Welsh minister who was under investigation for allegations about his behaviour has been found dead.

The minister was sacked from his post of cabinet secretary for community and children last week, after allegations emerged surrounding his conduct around women.

It came as part of a growing scandal in Westminster which has seen a number of individuals either resign or investigated.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour party, said: "This is terrible and deeply shocking news. My thoughts and profound sympathy are with Carl's family, friends and colleagues."

A spokesman for the Sargeant family said: "Carl was a much loved husband, father and friend. He wasn't simply a part of our family. He was the glue that bound us together. He was the heart of our family. We loved him so very much. He was the most kind and caring husband, father, son and friend."

North Wales police said: "At approximately 11.30am today, Tuesday 7 November, North Wales police were called to a report that the body of a man had been found at an address in Connah's Quay.

"The man has been formally identified as local AM Carl Sargeant. His next of kin have been informed and police are supporting the family. North Wales police are not treating his death as suspicious and the matter has been referred to HM Coroner."

Sargeant, who was 49 at the time of his death first entered politics in 2003 when he was elected to the Welsh Assembly.

Representing Alyn and Deeside he soon became a well-known figure in the Welsh Labour party, after being appointed Chief Whip of the Labour Group and a Deputy Welsh Minister for Assembly Business in the Welsh Assembly Government in 2007.

In 2009, he joined the cabinet under the First Minister Carwyn Jones when he was awarded the position of Minister for Social Justice and Local Government.

In 2016 he was move to what would become his final posting and the communities and children department.

But last week he was removed from that role after allegations surrounding his conduct around women emerged.

He is survived by his wife Bernie, 48, and their two children, Jack, 23, and Lucy, 25.