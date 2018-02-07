A detailed genetic study of the 10,000-year-old remains of a man has revealed that first modern Britons had dark to black skin and blue eyes.

Britain's oldest complete skull aka the Cheddar Man was excavated more than a century ago in Gough's Cave in Somerset. An initial study of the fossil suggested the man had a lighter skin and brown eyes, but now a group of researchers have painted a totally different picture, thanks to DNA analysis and high-tech 3D reconstruction.

After drilling out bone powder from Cheddar Man's skull and analysing it, the joint group of Britain's Natural History Museum and University College London researchers managed to recreate his face with lifelike details.

To everyone's surprise, the facial reconstruction revealed that the man had dark to black skin, blue eyes, and curly hair.

"It is very surprising that a Brit 10,000 years ago could have that combination of very blue eyes but really dark skin," said the museum's Chris Stringer, according to Phys.org.

With that, the group posited that lighter complexion associated with northern European population was more of a recent genetic change and skin colour had no connection to the geographical location at that time.

"Not just dark skin and blue eyes, because you can get that combination, but also the face shape," lead researcher Ian Barnes said, according to The Independent. "So all of this combines together and make him just not the same as people you see around today." Notably, nearly 10% of current indigenous British population descended from the same ancient population.

The process of analysis and 3D remodelling was undertaken for Channel 4 documentary "First Brit: Secrets of the 10,000 Year Old Man" set to be aired on 18 February.

But that's not the only development here. The reconstruction also gives new insights into the ancestral history of the Cheddar Man who likely died during his twenties and had close-links to Mesolithic-era individuals from Spain, Hungary, and Luxembourg whose DNA has already been analysed.

"These 'Western Hunter-Gatherer's' migrated into Europe at the end of the last ice age and the group included Cheddar Man's ancestors," said Professor Mark Thomas, who analysed Cheddar Man's DNA to recreate his case.

As the Guardian reports, settlers used to clear out periodically during ice ages and when the last cold period ended, Cheddar Man's ancestors might have reached Europe, starting continuous inhabitation of the region. The subject had middle-Eastern origins which further led the researchers to posit that the people may have moved in from the middle-east.