Demi Rose Mawby, 22 has been setting Instagram on fire with racy pictures that leave very little to the imagination. She has 5.1 million followers on her account who are regularly treated with eye-grabbing photographs, including a nude photo shoot on a beach in Cape Verde.

Although she was recently dubbed the "The finest woman on IG" after sharing a picture of herself in a string bikini, the model, who was once linked with rapper Tyga, isn't always on the receiving end of flattering comments. One Instagram user criticised:"Do you ever cover up?? Without your boobs you'd be nothing I suppose thank tyga for your popularity".

Who is Demi Rose Mawby?

Mawby is from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she was born on 27 March 1995. The now audacious beauty is of British-Colombian origin and used to be a shy girl who believed she'd never make a career in this field.

It was only after she graduated from Walsall College, where she studied health and beauty, that she began to gain more confidence in herself. On her official website, Mawby writes: "Since I was a little girl I always dreamed of becoming a model. I loved being in front of the camera and striking a pose, now, my dream is reality. At 5'2 I never thought I would be able to break into modelling as I thought I was too short but I gave it a shot, applied to an agency and after 24 hours my modelling career began."

She is currently signed to Girl Management modelling agency in the UK.

Why is Demi Rose Mawby famous?

Mawby initially rose to prominence when she started posting raunchy pictures of herself on her social media accounts as a teenager. She told The Sun: "I posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2million now. In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognising me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it."

This garnered her immediate attention and she was chosen to join Taz's Angels in Miami, Florida. Taz's Angels is like a Playboy Mansion and Taz is infamously known as the 'black Hugh Hefner'. The Angels have a notorious reputation as an escort group and were even subjected to an investigation by the FBI for prostitution. Mawby was supposed to live in the Miami mansion for three months but extended her stay up seven months. Her family claims that she only did it as part of a promotional project.

When her pictures started appearing on escort websites, the Instagram star told TMZ magazine that she's never done any sort of escorting and doesn't want her name associated with the shady business.

More recently, the curvy model grabbed tabloid headlines as Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Tyga's latest flame.

Are Tyga and Demi Rose Mawby still dating?

In May 2016, just a week after the 27-year-old rapper broke up with the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, he was spotted with Mawby in Cannes. They also went handbag shopping at Saint Laurent and later chilled at Nikki Beach.

Reports were rife about how Tyga was dating a Kylie look-alike which helped the social media sensation became a household name. The Deuces singer later dismissed rumours about a serious relationship with a Tweet: "Single. Focused. Blessed. Living Life"

Although Mawby was seen cosying up to DJ Tom Zanetti in boat in Formentera, Spain earlier in August while shooting one of his music videos, she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone after her short-lived romance with Tyga.

Where else have we seen Demi Rose Mawby?

Mawby had a blink-and-you-miss appearance in DJ Khaled's video for How Many Times, which featured Chris Brown.

The British model also graced the pages of WorldStar HipHop, FHM Magazine, Nuts Magazine and Zoo UK. She posed nude as SIXTY6 magazine's inaugural cover girl in December 2016.

Are her parents supportive of her bold career choice?

An interview in the Daily Mail revealed that Mawby's parents are fully supportive of their daughter's career. The lingerie model's mother, Christine said: "We don't mind at all. She always said she wouldn't do nudity not that we've told her not to, her pictures are racy and suggestive but she shows them all to us. We're right behind her. She's such a beautiful girl, why shouldn't she? If you've got it, flaunt it."

Her father Barrie also had encouraging words to say: "She was always interested in beauty and a good-looking girl to boot. I could always see it coming as she's very ambitious."

Is Demi Rose Mawby also a DJ?

Mawby was photographed DJing at a party in Ibiza where she played a mix of house music. She has bestowed herself with the title of the "world's sexiest DJ".

Did Demi Rose Mawby suffer from an eating disorder?

Yes. In 2014, Maybe announced on Twitter that she has gotten over an eating disorder after she listened to "somebody".

"I don't want sympathy, just to inspire. Many of us struggle for perfection rather than just accepting who you are (and) loving yourself," she explained. "Enjoy what you enjoy in moderation. Use fitness rather than starving yourself and nourish your body, don't punish it!"

She added: "For anyone put there who is hating their body it takes time and self-belief, don't ever give up! You're as strong as you believe and it's all about changing your mindset and running with it."