Diego Luna has reportedly been cast in the lead role in Universal's upcoming remake of Scarface. Based on the 1983 film – and the 1932 outing before that – the modern take on the classic will see the Mexican actor step into the shoes of Al Pacino to play a version of drug lord Tony Montana.

According to several reports, the movie will be set in Los Angeles instead of Miami this time round and will focus on a Mexican immigrant rather than a Cuban man. But while we may know a little bit about the character he's due to portray, what about the actor himself? Ahead of him taking on one of the most iconic cinematic roles, IBTimes UK looks back on Luna's life and career...

How old is Luna?

Born in Mexico City on 29 December 1979, Luna is 37-years-old.

What are his biggest movies?

Having made a name for himself in telenovelas as a child, Luna went on to appear in Spanish-language films such as the Oscar-nominated Y Tu Mamá También, Nicotina and Rudo y Cursi.

Since branching out into the US market, Luna has starred in titles such as Frida, The Terminal, Milk, Elysium and animation The Book Of Life. While it may not be a movie, he also appeared in Katy Perry's 2012 music video The One That Got Away.

Most recently, he appeared alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Ben Mendelsohn and Felicity Jones in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the hugely-popular spinoff, Luna played Rebel Alliance intelilgence officer Captain Cassian Andor, who, along with Jones' character Jyn Erso, helped stop the Empire's creation of superweapon, the Death Star.

Other works

Luna is a director as well as being an actor and has helmed movies such as comedy-drama Abel, biographic Cesar Chavez and Mr. Pig starring Maya Rudolph and Danny Glover.

Along with childhood best friend and fellow Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal, Luna co-founded Ambulante A.C., an organisation and film festival that showcases documentary films which have had limited releases.

What's next?

Luna will next be seen in animated movie Ferdinand, based on the children's book The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf and an upcoming Flatliners remake opposite Kiefer Sutherland, Nina Dobrev and Ellen Page.

