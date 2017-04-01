Almost a year after his divorce from pop star Gwen Stefani, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has finally found love again in the much-younger German model, Sophia Thomalla. The 27-year-old beauty who was spotted kissing the British singer during a date night in London happens to be one year younger than Rossdale's eldest daughter and 24 years his junior.

IBTimes UK takes a look into her life, previous relationships and career.

Thomalla's early life in Germany

The high-profile model was born in Berlin on 6 October 1989 to Simone Thomalla and André Vetters. Thomalla, who later made her mark as an actress and TV presenter, spent her initial years in Berlin and Cologne.

Between 2007 and 2009, the German beauty and Rossdale's girlfriend studied acting at Constantin School in Bochum.

Tryst with modeling

Rossdale's girlfriend has quite an impressive modelling resume, starring in major campaigns including a recent lingerie-clad appearance for the promotion of Axe deodorant. She also has a Playboy success to her credit as she was photographed in the May 2012 issue of the German edition.

First break on TV and acting career

It was in 2006, when Thomalla got her first break with her role in the German TV show, Commissario Laurenti. Later she tried her luck in some daily soaps and German language production, and successfully participated and won the title of Dancing Star 2010 with her partner Massimo Sinato.

Owing to her modelling background, Thomalla also took a shot with the German version of Next Top Model, but left the show after the first episode itself.

In 2016 she went on to play the role of a judge in dance reality show called Dance, Dance, Dance.

Romance with rock stars Andy LaPlegua and Till Lindemann

Clearly, this is not the first time that Thomalla has been linked to a high-profile celebrity. Before turning heads for her PDA-filled date with Rossdale, the German model was married to Norwegian singer Andy LaPlegua of Icon of Coil fame. However, the short-lived marriage ended soon and she was linked to Rossdale by March 2017.

Before her marriage to LaPlegua, Thomalla was reported to be dating Rammstein's singer Till Lindemann until November 2015.

Her passion, tattoos...

One look at her social media accounts and you can feel her edgy uber cool vibe. She rocks a full-sleeve tattoo on her left arm and even her right arm bears some striking ink.

From shots in lingerie, and swim wear to artistic nude clicks, the German TV personality keeps her fans and followers updates on her life with frequent posts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Thomalla was first linked to The Voice coach on 30 March after they reportedly met on the "touring scene". "It's very early days but Gavin is really taken by Sophia," a source told The Sun about the lovebirds.