George and Amal Clooney had reportedly decided on baby names beforehand, but kept it a secret until the birth of the twins on Tuesday morning (6 June). The celebrity couple have named their adorable children Ella and Alexander.

"Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy, and doing fine." a statement from the couple, which was released soon after the birth of their little boy and girl, read.

While the Ocean's Eleven star plans on being a hands-on father, he was already getting involved in their lives before they were even born. The 56-year-old actor is said to be the one who chose the names of his children.

George chose Alexander after Alexander the Great, and Ella in honour of Ella Fitzgerald, who was a friend of his late aunt Rosemary Clooney, an insider told Life&Style magazine.

Clooney's father Nick Clooney made the revelation that his son is planning on being a hands-on father on the recent Good Morning Britain show, where he also talked about how his son and daughter-in-law are embracing parenthood.

"George will be an absolutely wonderful father, Amal will be - and already is - a magnificent mother. I'm constantly amazed by her. She is an incredible woman. George certainly married up!" he said. "[George] will be hands on entirely and he will do it with humour and with joy."

He also spoke about his son and the human rights lawyer's twins on the show.

"They're absolutely beautiful. I'm supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don't know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby - these are two beautiful babies ... They are perfect," he said.

The couple has been married for almost three years now.