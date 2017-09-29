Henry Bolton has been elected the new leader of Ukip following Paul Nuttall's resignation, beating Anne Marie Waters into second place.

Bolton, a former Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate, received a total of 3,874 votes (29%) and becomes the fourth party leader in just over a year. Nuttall stood down following June's general election.

A former member of the British Army, Bolton previously stood as Ukip candidate Police and Crime Commissioner in Kent in 2016 and was awarded an OBE in 2013 for services to international security and stabilisation.

He also warned that Ukip would descent into the "UK Nazi party" if far-right anti-Islam candidate Waters was elected leader.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is part of the Newsweek Media Group news organisation which keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.