Princess Eugenie's alleged engagement to Jack Brooksbank has been on the lips of royal watchers once again this past week as claims emerged about a potential wedding being postponed.

IBTimes UK reported over the weekend that the Queen's 26-year-old granddaughter has had to postpone any thoughts of tying the knot as she has become embroiled in a row over renovations at Kensington Palace.

Rumours of Eugenie's engagement to Brooksbank have been swirling since September 2016 – with the princess being photographed sporting a diamond ring on her wedding finger since – after her boyfriend of six years was officially introduced to Elizabeth II at Balmoral.

His meeting with the British monarch fuelled speculation that he was after her blessing to wed Eugenie, and since then, Prince Andrew has been seeking earldoms for his daughters' future husbands. As Princess Beatrice isn't planning a wedding any time soon, fingers were pointed at Eugenie.

So who is potential husband to the eighth-in-line to the throne?

Jack Brooksbank may not be royalty as of yet, but he's one of the kings of London's party scene. He is the manager of Mayfair haunt Mahiki – a known nightspot for the likes of Princes William and Harry in their clubbing days – and has hosted members of the royal family on nights out.

The 29-year-old was introduced to Eugenie through mutual friends on a skiing trip to Verbier in 2010, and was working as a waiter at the time before working his way up through the hospitality industry. He was employed by Chelsea's Admiral Codrington pub before being poached by Piers Adam to join the Markham Inn. There, he got to know Harry and his good friend Guy Pelly, who introduced him to the Mahiki set.

In terms of his skiing skills, it has been said that Brooksbank is excellent on the slopes, which is somewhat of a requirement when marrying a York, or any member of the British Royal Family. It is known that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge strengthened their bond in the early years of their relationship on skiing trips. The couple marked their first family holiday with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a skiing getaway in Courchevel – the same resort they visited before marrying in 2011.

Aspirations

Brooksbank is keen to get ahead in life, and one day hopes to own a chain of pubs. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said: "It has been my dream since I was 18. I have fond memories of Sunday roasts in pubs with log fires, and it's something I want to recreate."

Despite his ambitious life goals, Brooksbank did not attend university. He was educated at Stowe; notable alumni at the independent school include Sir Richard Branson and Superman actor Henry Cavill among others.

Dedicated

Brooksbank has made it pretty clear that he's super serious about Eugenie. When the princess moved to New York in 2013 for a job at art auctioneers Paddle8, the pair kept in touch via Skype as he remained at home with his parents George and Nicola at their £800,000 flat in south London. The couple endured the long-distance relationship for two years without any dramas, and appear stronger than ever.

He's met the Queen

Unlike her cousins William and Harry, Eugenie does not need her grandmother's permission to marry as she is eighth-in-line to the throne.

But after Brooksbank paid a visit to the Queen last September at Balmoral Castle, Her Majesty reportedly called him a "thoroughly nice young man" and gave the couple her blessing. Since their meeting in September 2016, engagement rumours between the couple have been rife.

Eugenie was apparently thrilled to get her grandmother's approval, along with her parents the Duke and Duchess of York, who have spent a lot of time with Brooksbank and love him "like one of the family".

And after Eugenie was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand, it's no doubt a race between her and Harry with girlfriend Meghan Markle in a race down the aisle. Not before Pippa Middleton, however, who will be marrying James Matthews on 20 May with many members of the royal family in attendance.