Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently announced that she is pregnant with her third baby, and fans couldn't stop wondering who the babyfather is. The reality star has seven-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, and shares three-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin.

Lowry, in an interview with MTV, shared some details about her pregnancy. The mother-of-two told the host during an appearance on the MTV series' aftershow TM2 Live!, "I'm 17 weeks [pregnant]." When asked about the "mystery father" she said, "I'm not going to talk about that," and added that she's "not ready yet".

She also shared how her exes reacted to her pregnancy news. Kailyn told the outlet, "Jo and I were able to address our concerns and talk about things moving forward. Ultimately, he was happy for me and he said, 'Babies are blessings.' So I couldn't ask for a better support system from him."

However, her second husband, Javi Marroquin, was not as supportive. "As far as Javi goes, we didn't have a conversation because we clearly don't know how to have a healthy conversation," Lowry said.

Meanwhile, a Radar Online report has alleged that the reality star's babyfather is a "friend". The reality star's publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, allegedly told the gossip website, "The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating. This was Kail's choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can't wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer."

The representative added that as of now "we don't know how involved the father will be. Kail will release that information when she's ready." The mother-to-be has a busy schedule before the arrival of her next child.

The reality star's rep told the outlet, "While Kail is focusing is on her new book Heart & Hustle and her upcoming book signings, she will still graduate in May."