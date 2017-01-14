Arsenal currently have five members of their first-team squad out on loan, including two former regulars in Jack Wilshere and Wojciech Szczesny who are spending their seasons at Bournemouth and Roma respectively. The Gunners arguably have their best-equipped squad in years, with players who might have fancied their chances of breaking into the first-team now left out in the cold.

The club is unlikely to be involved in any significant incoming transfer business this month, with outgoing deals likely to be the main point of focus. IBTimes UK considers some of the possible candidates for temporary moves away from the Emirates over the coming weeks.

Mathieu Debuchy

The former Newcastle United defender appears to have done his very best to burn his bridges with Arsene Wenger. This time last year, Manchester United looked into bringing the France international to Old Trafford during a particularly troublesome spell of injuries, only for the Gunners to block the move, according to Debuchy. Instead, he joined Bordeaux on loan but found himself back in north London six months later, where, again, according to Debuchy, Wenger blocked his attempts to move on. He told L'Equipe in December: "Before my loan to Bordeaux, I was often in his office. But since, I have not felt the need, I have not wanted to. We acknowledge each other, we say hello – nothing more.

"What do I hope for in the next window? A way out. I want to tackle a new challenge, to get back involved, just to do my job well. I miss not having the excitement, the adrenaline."

Carl Jenkinson

With Debuchy on his way out, surely that means Carl Jenkinson will be retained to provide cover for Hector Bellerin? Apparently not. Wenger explained in his press conference on Friday (13 January) he expects the right-back to complete a loan move to Crystal Palace in the next two or three days, with Sam Allardyce keen to bolster his own options at the back.

Jenkinson has managed just five appearances in all competitions since returning from a long-term knee injury in October. When Bellerin was struck down with an ankle injury in November, it seemingly provided the former Charlton Athletic youngster with the chance to step in. But after some unconvincing performances, Wenger now appears to prefer Gabriel in the right-back role when he is without the young Spaniard, leaving a bleak outlook for both Jenkinson and Debuchy.

Chuba Akpom

Having struggled with a back injury during the first-half of the 2016-17 season, Akpom recently returned to action for the Gunners under-23 side against Derby County last Friday. While Arsene Wenger name dropped the 21-year-old in listing his forward options in Friday's press conference, a temporary return to the Championship will surely beckon, perhaps after a couple more run-outs for the club's second string. Brentford, Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest are the clubs linked with him.

Per Mertesacker

The 32-year-old has not played for Arsenal this term due to a knee injury suffered in pre-season. In his absence, Shkodran Mustafi has taken his place in the starting XI having forged a compelling understanding with Laurent Koscielny. The former Germany international has just six months remaining on his contract at the Emirates and according to The Times, Arsenal are ready to sanction a loan deal for the big German to give him the chance to prove he deserves a new deal.