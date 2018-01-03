Thomas Spencer Monson, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) died on 2 January at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. The American religious leader succumbed to "causes incident to age", according to a press release issued by the church.

Born on 21 August, 1927, Monson was a printer by trade and was ordained an LDS apostle at age 36, served in the First Presidency under three church presidents. He was elected the President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1995, until he became President of the Church on 3 February, 2008.

He was given the titles of "prophet, seer, and revelator", as applied to the Presiding Patriarch.

President Monson's wife Francis preceded him in death, in May of 2013. He is mourned by his three children and the 16 million members of his Church.

(This story is being updated with more information.)