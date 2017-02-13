Calling self-styled socialist Rebecca Long-Bailey a "rising star" is somewhat of an understatement. The former solicitor, 37, was only elected to the House of Commons in May 2015, when she succeeded ex-Communities Secretary Hazel Blears to become the next Labour MP for the Greater Manchester seat of Salford and Eccles.

Long-Bailey increased Blears' majority by more than 6,800 votes, leaving Conservative candidate Greg Downes in her wake.

Fact-file: Rebecca Long-Bailey Age: 37 Birth: Stretford, Trafford Education: Chester Catholic High School University: Manchester Metropolitan Career: Solicitor Seat: Salford and Eccles Current position: Shadow business secretary

Since the general election, Long-Bailey has been made shadow Treasury minister, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury and, as of last week, she was promoted to the shadow business secretary brief after fellow Jeremy Corbyn ally Clive Lewis quit the front bench to vote against the Article 50 bill.

The mother-of-one is on the fast-track to the top of the Labour Party and, crucially, she has the backing of fellow left-winger John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor.

"Rebecca Long-Bailey was brilliant on [BBC Question Time] with convincing common-sense answers. Next generation of our socialist leadership team emerging," McDonnell enthusiastically tweeted following Long-Bailey's appearance on the flagship debate show.

The shadow business secretary has some serious socialist credentials, with her Irish father, Jimmy, working on the Salford Docks and becoming a trade union representative in later life.

But what may be well less known is Long-Bailey's career as "high-flying solicitor", as the Manchester Evening News put it. She last worked for Hill Dickinson, specialising in NHS contracts and commercial property, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"Over the years I have held many jobs; working in shops, call centres and a furniture factory," Long-Bailey told the paper, playing down her professional background.

She was back in the news this weekend when The Sunday Times claimed, to denials from Labour, that it had polled the popularity of Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner and other left-wing frontbenchers.

The focus group research in Manchester, which Labour described as routine, reportedly saw Long-Bailey score highly, with respondents describing her as "passionate", "genuine" and "sincere". Surely good qualities to have in a Labour leader?