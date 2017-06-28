Rihanna is breaking the internet ever since she was spotted kissing a mystery man during her holiday in Spain. While the identity of the person is still unknown, paparazzi have clicked the singing diva getting steamy with him in a pool.

Twitter is abuzz with happy posts from RiRi's elated fans, several of whom have donned their detective hats to ferret out details about the man.

One user has posted a series of images hinting that he is the same guy who was pictured with Naomi Campbell.

The mystery man with whom the Diamond singer was seen getting steamy in the pool, does indeed look very similar to the man the 46-year-old supermodel was seen hanging out with. "So Rihanna's new man really is Naomi's ex but we still don't know his name," a fan called La Bella Vita speculated.

However, it could just be they are two different men who look alike. He could also be a common friend of both the divas. But fans seem to be convinced that the friends split because of the same man.

The legendary model and 29-year-old singer were friends but rumours have it that they don't share a great rapport anymore. In March this year, both the Work singer and Campbell unfollowed each other on social media. However, the latter maintained there is "no beef" between her and the singer.

The Twitter user, who posted the images, speculates that the friends could have broken up because of the same guy. "What if this is why Rih and Naomi are beefing," one Twitter user replied to the tweet. "Maybe that's why they hate each other," added another

The guessing game does not end there with many assuming the man to be an Arab billionaire.

"Rihanna got a new man.. AND he's Arab," one fan speculated. "Rihanna got herself a fine Arab billionaire that makes her exes accounts look like pocket change, added another.

Some other fans assumed he might be a Spanish billionaire.

Post her bitter breakup with Chris Brown in 2009, Rihanna has never been in a serious long-term relationship. In 2010, RiRi had a brief relationship with baseball star Matt Kemp. In 2016 she dated fellow singer Drake but that relationship too fizzled out fast. Her name was also romantically associated with Leonardo DiCaprio and Travis Scott the previous year.