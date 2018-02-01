A nine-year-old girl who received prayers from all across the US, including President Donald Trump, is out of danger after a risky brain surgery conducted on 26 January.

Sophia Marie Campa-Peters' father, Scott Andy, posted a statement on Facebook informing her well wishers about her "amazing recovery". She is getting back to her "normal, goofy, silly self", the father wrote.

The girl was suffering from a rare genetic disorder in which the blood vessels in the brain become narrower, leading to massive strokes. She reportedly suffered four such strokes that left her partially paralysed.

She underwent the high-risk brain surgery to help improve the blood flow. There were high chances of having a fatal stroke on the operating table, doctors had reportedly warned her parents before the surgery.

The little girl had started an online petition requesting people to pray for her. Her innocent effort reached even the White House and Trump too joined the prayer chain, the Daily Mail reported.

In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders mentioned about Sophia's plea and gave a heart-warming message on behalf of the Republican leader. "So today, Sophia, I'm here to tell you that millions of people from every corner of the world will be praying for you on January 26th.

"He [Trump] told me to tell you to keep fighting, to never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never, ever lose faith in God. With Him, all things are possible," the statement read.

According to her father's post, she is out of danger now and has been shifted to a normal ward from the ICU. "She is off all pain medications! She is giggling, eating, making jokes, and beating us all at card games! She is progressing in her recovery at a lightning pace!" Andy wrote.

In another post, Andy added that considering her remarkable recovery, doctors have decided to give Sophia an early discharge.

Local media reports stated that the high-spirited girl has been surprising doctors with her speedy recovery. Her nurse even claimed that she has never seen anyone like Sophia who is so full of life and optimistic, while her physical therapist said that the girl looked like a patient who is about to get discharged.