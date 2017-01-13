Fans of football legend Bobby Moore will be drenched in nostalgia when they tune in on Friday night (13 January) to watch the first installment of a three-part drama about his career and personal life.

As the only man to captain England to World Cup glory, in 1966, it is not surprising that the skipper is often considered the most iconic English sporting hero of all time.

Born at Upney Hospital in Barking in 1941, Moore was just a youngster when his father and uncle noticed his exceptional football skills. At the age of 16, he signed a professional contract with West Ham United, where he earned a princely £12 a week.

He made over 500 appearances for West Ham and won the FA Cup in 1964 and the Uefa Cup Winners' Cup the following year. He remains the youngest person to captain a World Cup-winning team. He was immortalised in a statute erected just a stone's throw away from West Ham's former stadium, Upton Park. The landmark, which is located on the Junction of Green Street and Barking Road , depicts Moore holding aloft the World Cup trophy. He then spent three years with Fulham where he played over 100 times.

Brazilian football icon Pele once hailed Moore as "the greatest defender I ever played against".

He spent the twilight of his career with San Antonio Thunder and then Seattle Sounders in the United States, Denmark with Herning Fremad before returning to the US with Carolina Lightnin'. After retiring, he tried his hand at acting in 1981 when he appeared in the Bank Holiday Monday classic Escape To Victory, alongside Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone.

The father-of- two passed away from cancer in 1993, aged just 51.

West Ham retired Moore's famous number six shirt in 2006. Three years earlier the club erected a status of him alongside fellow World Cup winners from 1966 Sir Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters and Ray Wilson.

A second statue exclusively of Moore was unveiled upon the opening of the new Wembley Stadium in 2007.

The series will not only focus on Moore's career triumphs, it will also delve into his marriage to Tina, charting their early days of dating through to the marital woes they suffered in the 80s.

Speaking of their tempestuous love, Tina who was perhaps the world's first WAG, recently said: "Ours was a dramatic life, but you can't think like that when you're living it. We were just two ordinary kids from Essex. What took us into the stratosphere was Bobby's talent."