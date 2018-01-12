Top British male model Harry Uzoka has lost his life after being stabbed in the chest in East Acton in what has been described as a "robbery gone wrong", IBTimes UK has learned.

The 25-year-old – who was feted as a "young icon for black boys" on social media – was pronounced dead shortly after the incident took place on Thursday afternoon (11 January).

Uzoka had a promising future ahead of him as one of the UK's leading male models, signed to Premier Model Management. His Instagram account is followed by over 14,000 people, and one of his latest fashion campaigns was for Everlane in New York.

The 6'0" star was also signed to the prestigious Next Models agency in Los Angeles.

Recalling some of his career highlights in an interview with Hunger magazine in 2014, Uzoka said: "My Hunger cover obviously! Booking Zara was great too and walking for McQueen, so all three."

The publication mentioned his positive energy and how he was an active believer in metaphysics, along with interest in music, fashion and dance.

Uzoka's friend and fellow male model Andrew Georgiades told IBTimes UK: "Harry was a good kid. He was just so optimistic and had such a positive energy about him. A massively infectious personality, and so funny."

He added: "He's definitely held in such high regard not only amongst us models, but also by clients, and was regarded as a role model for young black boys."

Uzoka's life was tragically cut short in the stabbing incident this week, which was described by Met Police Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi as "another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death".

Explaining the incident, he continued: "We believe that the incident started at Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road. We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive."

Kofi also confirmed that two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.

"We have made two arrests and continue to pursue a number of lines of inquiry," he said.

"We need to public's help to piece together what happened – who the victim was seen with, the incident itself and the immediate aftermath.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything that could be of significance to the investigation, we would urge you to get it touch right away."

Tributes are pouring in following his death, with one social media user posting: "This news about Harry Uzoka has spun me on a next level. God. His future was too bright and was an established model. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

While another put: "Harry Uzoka was literally a young icon for black boys in the UK and London. RIP - absolutely shocking news".