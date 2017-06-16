Vince McMahon is still going strong after almost five decades in the pro-wrestling business. He is the guy who built WWE to what it is today.

He has been pushing the company to greater heights since taking over the enterprise from his father in the 1980s. He has worked with some of the best wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, The Rock and Steve Austin among others.

As he has been in the business for a long time, it is safe to say that he has dealt with some very demanding superstars backstage.

Bruce Prichard's podcast has now revealed the most demanding superstar that McMahon had to deal with in the federation.

The former WWE producer has said that the Texas Rattlesnake, who is credited for making the WWE reach its pinnacle during the Attitude Era as well as help WWE defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars, was the most demanding as he wanted to be involved in everything following his rise in the company's roster.

"Absolutely. You have to put him over when you're talking about this because the son of a b***h drew more money, made more money for the company. So he was demanding in that you had him going out on every appearance, you had him doing every Make-A-Wish, you had him making every event, every television, every radio. So with that, he came back to you and he wanted the best of the best from everybody at all times," he said on the recent Something To Wrestle With podcast as transcribed by IWNerd.

"Steve went harder than anybody else at that time. And he was run hard and put up wet. And with all of that, he wanted the best out of everybody. He wanted the best creative. He wanted to be catered to. He didn't want to have to worry about anything else. He wanted his s**t done.

"He was demanding but he wasn't that hard to deal with. For me, he was straight forward, no b******t. You knew where you stood with him and that was it. Sometimes you didn't like it. But you didn't wonder where the hell you stood with him. So that's demanding, but at the same time, I'd rather have that than trying to read the tea leaves with somebody wondering what they want."