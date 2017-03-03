Wayne Rooney is the all-time leading scorer for both Manchester United and the England national team. He began his career at Everton before moving to Old Trafford in 2005. Here's everything we know about the English legend so far.

Wayne Rooney fact file Real Name: Wayne Mark Rooney Date of birth: 24 October 1985 Home town: Croxteth, Liverpool, England Height: 5'9 Weight: 182.9lbs Twitter: @WayneRooney Facebook: @WayneRooney Official website: waynerooney.com

Who is Wayne Rooney?

Wayne Rooney was born in Croxteth, Liverpool, and grew up alongside two brothers as an Everton supporter. His first football dream arrived very early as at the age of nine he was recruited by Toffees academy.

The England international legend progressed quickly through the youth ranks of the club and was handed his first team debut in on the opening game of the 2002-2003 campaign during a home game against Tottenham Hotspur. He was only 16 years old but didn't need much time to score his first goal during a League Cup clash against Wrexham.

Rooney continued his meteoric development by netting a stunning last minute winner against Arsenal that saw him becoming the Premier League's youngest goalscorer.

He netted further 13 goals in 67 first team appearances for the Toffes before completing a £27m move to Manchester United in the summer of 2004. Newcastle also tried to sign him but the record-breaking forward opted to continue his career at Old Trafford after Sir Alex Ferguson agreed then to make him the most expensive teenager of all time.

Rooney needed little time to justify his price tag and scored a hat-trick in his debut with United during a 6-2 win over Fenerbahce in the Champions League. The forward has since keep breaking records and scoring goals for the Red Devils and the England national as he did when he was only a kid at the Everton academy.

He has also broken the records of Sir Bobby Charlton's to become the all-time leading goalscorer for both Manchester United and the England national team. Furthermore, in the process, he was won five Premier League, three League Cups, one FA Cup and the Champions League.

What are Wayne Rooney's career highlights?

The Croxteth-born striker made his Everton debut against Tottenham on the opening day of the 2002-2003 at the age of 16

The England legend completed a £27m move from Goodison Park to Old Trafford in 2004

He scored a hat-trick on his Manchester United debut during a Champions League tie with Fenerbahce

The former Everton star won his first Premier League title in 2006-2007

He helped Manchester United to win the Champions League 2007-2008 after beating Chelsea in the final.

The forward was named both the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Footballer of the Year in the 2009-2010 campaign

Rooney scored his 50 th international goal in a 2-0 victory over Switzerland in 2015 to overtake Sir Bobby Charlton' record and became England's leading scorer

He surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton as the United's leading goalscorer of all time in 2017 after scoring a goal against Stoke City.

What is Wayne Rooney net worth and salary

Rooney signed a £300,000 per week deal at Manchester United back in February 2014 following speculations linking him with a move to Chelsea.

In 2016, according to Forbes, the England legend earned a $20.1m in salary but the endorsement took his earnings to $26.1m. Furthermore, the Richest estimate that his net worth in 2015 was $160m.

Who sponsors Wayne Rooney?

Forbes estimates that Wayne Rooney's endorsements worth around £4.9m-a-year and most of that figure come from his big-money agreement with Nike.

In 2015 reports claimed that Adidas made the England star a multi-million pound offer to join then only months after the German company convinced Manchester United to leave Nike. However, Rooney remained with the American company with a deal said to worth around £1m-a-year.

The Manchester United icon also has also endorsements deals with the likes of Samsung and HarperCollins.

Who is Wayne Rooney's agent?

Rooney was represented by Peter McIntosh when was he was only a promising kid at Everton but the man behind his big-money contracts since he was 17 is Paul Stretford.

Stretford set up Proactive Sports in 1987 in the basement of his Wilmslow home. His started representing Frank Stapleton and his first deal was to move the Iris Republic striker from Le Havre AC to Blackburn Rovers in 1989. The agent has since overseen some of the biggest deals in the English football, including the £7m move of Andrew Cole from Newcastle to Manchester United in 1995 which set then a record British transfer fee.

He also represented Stan Collymore, Paul Ince, Peter Schmeichel in the past while his new company, Triple S Sports and Entertainment Group, now also acts for other Premier League stars like Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel and managers as Harry Redknapp and Lee Clark.