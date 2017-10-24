Everton interim manager David Unsworth has publicly stated his desire to succeed Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park but knows his chances of replacing the Dutchman full-time will be determined by the positive results the Toffees notch up under his guidance.

Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge of the Everton first-team after Koeman was relieved of his duties on Monday (23 October) and will be given the chance to prove himself worthy of the job until the international break, with tricky fixtures against Chelsea, Leicester City, Watford and Lyon on the horizon.

Burnley's Sean Dyche, Watford's Marco Silva and Thomas Tuchel have all been linked with the post, but Unsworth, who has impressed as manager of Everton's Under-23s, is determined to make a case for himself and did not need a second invitation to step into the breach when asked by chairman Bill Kenwright.

"I'm very proud again, I don't want to repeat myself from 18 months ago but very proud to be asked to take the team," Unsworth said in his press conference." I'm proud to be sat here, ready to lead Everton out. It doesn't matter how many games, I'll stand there and give it everything.

"It was a very easy decision to make. I spent yesterday afternoon with the chairman, we spoke everything Everton, from how many games to individual players, to formations, to long term and short term plans. I had a great chat with chairman but it was not a tough decision at all."

Asked if he had designs on becoming Everton's permanent manager, Unsworth said: "Who wouldn't want this job? It's a wonderful club with amazing fans and a top job for any manager, myself included.

"Bill, Farhad and the board have given me an opportunity, a run of games where performances levels will hopefully go up. From that, performances and results dictate my future as Everton manager.

"I want to manage and this is an amazing club to be manager of, I make no secret of that at all. What will be will be, I'll just give everything I've got."

Koeman's departure sparked a raft of exits from the senior coaching staff, with assistant manager Erwin Koeman, fitness coach Jan Kluitenberg and goalkeeping coach Patrick Lodewijks all following the Dutchman out of the door. Their exits have left major gaps in the Everton backroom team, which Unsworth is doing his utmost to plug.

"Joe [Royle] will join us, as will Duncan [Ferguson]," Unsworth said. "Goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly has joined us as well. He got the last flight from Ireland last night, I know him very well from my Preston days."

Many names have already been linked with taking over from Koeman at Everton. Carlo Ancelotti and David Moyes are just two men rumoured to be in the running for the Goodison hot seat, but Unsworth thinks whoever takes the reins on Merseyside has a rather simple remit.

"The club needs a winning manager," Unsworth said. "That's simple. There are some very good foreign coaches but there's a lot of good British coaches too. Whoever gets the honour of having this role has to win, we want a winning manager who knows the club and will win trophies for this club."