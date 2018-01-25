Fans of Bella Thorne always look forward to what she is going to share next on social media. However, this time, her admirers may just not like what she shared on Snapchat – and it concerns her boyfriend Mod Sun.

Thorne apparently took to the social media platform to reveal why she is upset with the 30-year-old. She wrote that her boyfriend had a dating application on his smartphone even though he was dating her, according to HollywoodLife.

She reportedly posted a screenshot of Sun's smartphone with three notifications from Badoo that came within a 11-minute interval. This seems to suggest that Sun is pretty active on the dating application that promotes itself as a place where people can "chat, flirt, date and meet with over 330 million people".

"When your boyfriend still has a dating app on his phone," the 20-year-old captioned the photo.

Although she might be a bit upset with her boyfriend, Thorne made sure it did not dull her day. She took to Instagram to share a photo that shows her with a big smile on her face while posing in a driveway, with snow covering the surroundings.

She is seen flaunting her new hair colour while keeping the rest of her body covered from the cold, wearing clothes comprising of a grey woollen sweater, gloves, white T-shirt, grey pants and white sneakers.

Fans are going crazy over the photo with the caption: "Have you checked the link in my bio yet." The image has already racked up more than 291,000 likes.

"I always loved you on dis and now you're edgy and it's even better what's your secret to being this great?" a fan commented and another added, "Beautiful I love your originality I love how your unapologetically yourself especially as a celebrity it's so refreshing &+ Beautiful . @bellathorne."

Another admirer said, "How are you so pretty I need some of that @bellathorne." Someone else just said, "You're so inspirational."