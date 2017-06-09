David Dimbleby has been the face of the BBC's election broadcast for more than half a century. He was supposed to have retired after the 2015 election but then Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election for 8th June 2017 – and the 78-year-old couldn't resist coming back for one more.

However, with the nation on tenderhooks as a shook exit poll suggested that the UK could wake up on Friday morning to a hung Parliament or even Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister, the evergreen presenter seem distracted by by more pedantic matters, indeed he seemed distinctly grumpy.

Indeed, for a man who recently had a tattoo of a scorpion (aged 75) on his shoulder he was definitely spikey. First to annoy the TV veteran was the sound quality of some of the transmissions from the early count results. "Once again the sound quality of these election places is abysmal, it's supposed to be 2017 not 1917," he harrumphed.

Then it was an uninvited fly buzzing around the BBC's hi-tech studio, which had Mr Dimbleby flapping his hands above his head and shouting cantankerously over the gathered pundits, "There's a fly in the studio!"

"There's a fly in the studio!" Hilarious moment when a fly lands on David Dimbleby's face during BBC election coverage pic.twitter.com/M0IoydkBFc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 8, 2017

Shortly afterwards he is disgruntled ire was at the slow pace of Parliamentary constituencies being declared: "Why are there so few results before midnight," he moaned.

Indeed, his miserable countenance extended to fellow presenters. The venerable Andrew Marr pulled up a chair at the great man's desk ready to opine on the night's drama. Dimbleby introduced to him....then ordered him not to speak.

His grumpy demeanour didn't go uncommented upon by viewers who took to Twitter to voice concerns. "Does anyone else have a slight concern for David Dimbleby pulling these all nighters."

Others were more brutal. "Nearly 80, David Dimbleby doesn't encourage interest in democracy. An Old Boy Network choice to front."