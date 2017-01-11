Taylor Swift is the reigning princess of pop so it is only fitting that her home be named a historical landmark. The Bad Blood singer has reportedly requested that the status is bestowed on one of her Beverly Hills homes as it was previously owned by Hollywood movie legend Samuel Goldwyn.

Located at 1200 Laurel Lane, Swift, 27, bought the sprawling property in 2015 for a cool $25m (£20m) and is currently in the process of renovating. According to the Beverly Hills Courier, the Cultural Heritage Commission are considering The Samuel Goldwyn Estate for designation as a local historical landmark and will review Swift's case at 1:30pm on 11 January at the city hall.

The 11,000 square foot property was built by legendary movie executive Goldwyn in 1934 and boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a library, card room, theatre, guest quarters above the garage, sprawling gardens, a swimming pool, pool house with a kitchenette and a tennis court. Goldwyn commissioned architect Douglas Honnold to build the estate.

The Laurel Lane property was originally listed for $24m in 2008 and was put back on the market in 2015 for an eye-watering $39m following the death of Goldwyn's son Samuel Goldwyn Jr. Goldwyn, who died in 1974 at the age of 94, migrated to the US from Warsaw, Poland without a penny before working his way up to become a prominent figure at Paramount Pictures.

Goldwyn then set up his own movie studio, Goldwyn Pictures, in 1916 but it later became Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer after being taken over by Marcus Loew and merged with his Metro Pictures Corporation in 1924. Notable productions from the companies include Wuthering Heights, Dead End, Arrowsmith, The Little Foxes and The Best Years Of Our Lives, which won the best picture Oscar award in 1946.

Swift has built an impressive property portfolio worth an estimated $70m, which includes another home in Beverly Hills, a house in Nashville and a New York penthouse previously owned by Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson. The Shake It Off singer also owns a stunning beach front property in Rhode Island, which she purchased in cash for $17m in 2013.

The Grammy-winning singer is currently working on new music and will next be seen in the music video for her collaboration with Zayn Malik, I Don't Wanna Live Forever, which will feature on the soundtrack for erotic film Fifty Shades Darker.