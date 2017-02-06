Fans still mourning George Michael's tragic death have been dealt another blow – the singer's final send off has been delayed yet again. The Sun reports that the late star's funeral may be postponed for several weeks as the coroner is still awaiting crucial toxicology results.

The Last Christmas hitmaker passed away at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day. Although initial reports suggested it was heart failure, the first post-mortem proved inconclusive. Sources have told the publication that tests need to be carried out on his organs to determine whether drugs allegedly played a part in his death. Until cause of death is confirmed, the body will no be released.

"I would have thought the results will come back towards the end of the month," the source told the Sun. "In similar cases, toxicology tests can take around eight weeks, maybe a little longer, so I would have thought the results will come back towards the end of the month.

The update comes days after police confirmed that his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, 40, is no longer part of the investigation into the singer's death. The celebrity hairdresser has claimed he slept in his car overnight before discovering Michael's body on Christmas Day.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told The Mail on Sunday: "We are satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances."

Back in January Michael's childhood friend Andros Georgiou challenged rumours that the Careless Whispers star committed suicide, suggesting an accidental drug overdose that took his life. Appearing on the Victoria Derbyshire programme, Andros Georgiou said the star had started taking "hard drugs" in the days leading up to his death after being "dragged back into the dark side".

The former music producer, who became estranged from Michael in 1998, also raised questions about his partner, Fadi Fawaz's whereabouts in a scathing Facebook message. "If I was around this would never [have] happened and I have to live with that the rest of my life... I have to pray that the police come to the conclusion I have and justice will be served."