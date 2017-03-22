Be it birthday, courtship, engagement, wedding or pregnancy, Jessa Seewald Duggar never misses to congratulate her siblings every time they hit a life milestone. But the famous Duggar daughter is silent on Josh and Anna's latest fifth baby announcement.

Parents, Jim Bob and Michelle shared the news unceremoniously on their family blog post on behalf of their disgraced eldest son and his wife. As per the unofficial Duggar family traditions, the family sends congratulatory messages for the person with the milestone. But this time everyone is maintaining silence over the 'good news'.

Be it Jinger's lavish wedding, Joy-Anna Duggar's engagement with Austin Forsyth or the courtship announcement of Joseph and Kendra Caldwell, the 24-year-old mother-of-two has always expressed her happiness for her siblings' blooming romances. Jessa is active on social media and is sharing adorable pictures and videos of her children Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce. However, her silence has not surprised fans, considering the sexual abuse she endured in the past.

Not just Jessa, her sibling Jill has also chosen to ignore Anna's pregnancy. The sisters are the two among the five girls who were sexually molested by Josh when he was a teenager. In a special episode aired on TLC, the sisters opened up about the scandal and claimed to 'forgive' their elder brother. They later expressed their shock over the Ashley Madison scandal and confessed of being in dark about their elder brother's dual lifestyle. But since then, there is no mention of Josh in their public lives. His bad reputation has also led TLC to chop off his presence in Jinger's lavish wedding with Jeremy Vuolo.

"As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy," Josh and Anna's official statement on their fifth pregnancy announcement reads. The couple are already parents to four children Michael, Marcus, Mackynzie and Meredith.