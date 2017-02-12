Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott definitely have a more privileged life as compared to other five-year-olds, but that does not mean their famous parents are not trying their best to keep the two grounded. In fact, the rapper does not even want his son or daughter to follow in their footsteps and be a part of show business.

"I don't want my kids to be entertainers," 36-year-old Cannon confessed in a video posted by People magazine. But the father-of-two admits that despite his best attempts, his little ones seem to be attracted towards the field. "They're little hams – they see a microphone, they run for it."

So what does Cannon want his children to become when they grow up?

"I want some astronauts! Some heart surgeons! Can a Cannon get to space?" the America's Got Talent host said jokingly about his twins' future careers.

The proud father – who has been co-parenting the twins with Carey since their split – also shared his plans in case his "little hams" choose to stick to the stage like the former couple.

"If they want to be entertainers, God bless 'em. It's gonna be easy for them to be entertainers. I think as a parent, you want to encourage trying and effort, and putting hard work to the test to show something you can actually accomplish," the father-of-two explained.

Irrespective of whichever career young Monroe and Moroccan choose in future, Cannon outlined some elaborate plans for his two children.

"So if it is entertainment, I'm gonna put 'em through it. I'm gonna make sure, one, school gotta be right — 'If you want to be a singer, sing in the choir at school. If you want to be an actor, act in a school play first. Go through that process that every kid has to go through'," he said.

The reality TV show host – who is once again expecting a baby with his on and off girlfriend and former Miss Arizona Brittany Bell – also shared his big dreams about his twins' future.

"They're already telling me, 'Daddy, we're famous. We're famous, Daddy'," he shared and added, "[I say] 'You ain't no damn famous, put your seat belt on and be quiet'."