She was famously crowned 'Rear of the Year' after showing off her pert behind in a pair of skintight gold hotpants for 2000's Spinning Around music video, but it looks like Kylie Minogue may have some outside help to maintain her sex symbol status nowadays.

Fans have accused the Australian pop star of doctoring her curves after she shared the cover photo of her 2018 calendar on Instagram.

In the picture, the 49-year-old singer looks seductively at the camera as she poses in a crop top and zig-zag high-waisted knickers. She sports loose waves as she leans against a ledge to show off her svelte physique.

The caption reads: "#Lovers, you can pre-order your 2018 #KylieCalendar now! ❤️ (link in bio)."

Many of her 1.5 million followers took to the comments section to gush about her stunning looks and show some appreciation for the teasing snap.

"Can you be any more gorgeous!?" one person said.

However, other eagle-eyed followers couldn't help but notice the bizarre curved lines on the white wall behind her.

One unimpressed commenter branded it a "photoshop fail" while another wrote: "Hey Kylie! You look great and sexy! , But what is wrong with the chair and the wall behind you?"

A third person added: "Kylie, the cover's awful photoshop shows :/ please fix that".

Back in 2015, Minogue admitted that her derriere had become "its own entity" since she donned the gold hotpants. She told Sunday's Event magazine: "I think of it as something entirely separate to me. Probably the reason for it is the fact I've spent most of my adult life dancing around in very high heels.

She added: "If I'm ever honestly asked to explain my job I'd say I was a high-heel stunt woman."

In April of this year, the former Neighbours star opened up about the pressure to look youthful in the entertainment industry telling The Australian: "I'm so used to it, which is almost a sad thing to say, but that's just been my job for so long."