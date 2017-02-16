House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has returned to the UK after an official visit to the Middle East, his office confirmed to IBTimes UK on Thursday (16 February).

Bercow, who is facing a motion of no confidence over his opposition to Donald Trump addressing MPs in parliament, visited Israel and the Palestinian territories between Sunday 12 February and Wednesday 15 February.

The trip included a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and a wreath laying ceremony, meeting with the speaker of the Knesset, Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, and a speech by Speaker Bercow about the UK parliament and the role and responsibilities of the speaker.

Bercow's office also said he met with women working in politics and government in the Palestinian territories as well as "discussing the role of Palestinian youths in promoting democracy and accountability with young people".

The former Conservative MP returned last night amid a Tory plot to unseat him as the speaker of the House of Commons.

Rochford and Southend East MP James Duddridge is leading the campaign against Bercow, which gained momentum after a video emerged of the speaker sharing his personal views on the EU referendum. The speaker is bound by House of Commons rules to remain impartial on all political issues.

"I'll probably get into trouble for saying this, but I didn't vote for Brexit, OK ... So that was my position and I have no apology for that," he told a group of students, Sky News reported.

"However, I am a democrat and I think that the idea of a second referendum ... is absolutely for the birds."

But Bercow, who is seen as a modernising speaker, has seen growing public support from MPs, including Ukip's only representative in the Commons, Douglas Carswell.

"Parliament has serious votes on the Great Repeal Bill ahead. Majorities could be tight. Remainer MPs will continue to frustrate the referendum result," the Eurosceptic wrote.

"Brexiteers should be exclusively focused on winning those fights – not picking others. Nothing else matters.

"President Trump should absolutely be invited to address parliament. The speaker needs to stop posturing, swallow his pride, and roll out the red carpet."