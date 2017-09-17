This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k

The widow of the Linkin Park singer, Chester Bennington, has shared an emotional video on social media of him having fun before his death to show that the depression which plagued him can take many forms.

Talinda Bennington posted the video on Twitter showing him playing happily with his family, only 36 hours before he shocked the world when he was found dead in his California home on 20 July aged only 41.

The video shows the father-of-six enjoying time with his family amid much laughter as he tastes different flavours of jelly beans.

As she shared the video, Talinda wrote: "My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood."

Adding the hashtags #f***depression #MakeChesterProud, the mother of his youngest three children wrote: "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death He loved us SO much & we loved him."

Earlier in September, she posted an image of him on Instagram enjoying time with his family. In a heart-felt letter to Rolling Stone, she wrote how they had a "fairy-tale life" which turned into "some sick Shakespearean tragedy".

"How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left," she said.

Linkin Park has said it will be organising a "special event" that fans would be able to attend in his honour in Los Angeles.

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.