WikiLeaks has blamed a "destablization campaign" perpetrated by the Democrats, media and "US spies" for national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's resignation. Flynn resigned on Monday following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top White House officials about conversations held with the Russian ambassador to the US about sanctions before he took public office.

After reports of the discussion first emerged, Flynn denied the allegations that he discussed US sanctions against Russia with ambassador Sergey Kislyak - a claim that Pence reiterated on CBS' "Face the Nation" in January. However, Flynn later said that he "doesn't recall" what was discussed and he "couldn't be 100%" sure whether sanctions were discussed or not.

In a tweet on Tuesday, WikiLeaks wrote: "Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigns after destabilization campaign by US spies, Democrats, press." The post included a screenshot of the press release from the White House announcing that President Donald Trump has accepted Flynn's resignation.

In a separate tweet, the organisation also said the transcript of the conversation between Flynn and Kislyak should be made public "so everyone can act with complete knowledge."

In his resignation letter, Flynn wrote that he held numerous phone calls with foreign officials, ministers and ambassadors "to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the President, his advisors and foreign leaders."

"Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude," he wrote. "Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology."

"I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distinguished way," Flynn continued. "I am also extremely honored to have served President Trump, who in just three weeks, has reoriented American foreign policy in fundamental ways to restore America's leadership position in the world.

During the presidential election campaign season last year, WikiLeaks steadily released a trove of damaging documents and emails purportedly stolen from the Democratic National Committee and the personal account of Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager John Podesta.

US intelligence agencies concluded early last month that President Vladimir Putin ordered a complex influence campaign designed to undermine American democracy, hurt Clinton's bid for the presidency and boost Trump's chances of winning the vote. The report said that the Kremlin directed the hacks on the DNC, Podesta and other top Democrats before passing on the stolen information to WikiLeaks to publish online.

"Moscow most likely chose WikiLeaks because of its self-proclaimed reputation for authenticity," the report read. It also noted Putin's statement in September that it was important that the DNC data was exposed to WikiLeaks and relayed to the public. Putin called the search for the source of the leaks a distraction and denied any "state-level" involvement in the hacks from Russia.

The Kremlin dismissed the allegations and report as "baseless allegations substantiated with nothing, done on a rather amateurish, emotional level."

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied that the documents and emails came from Moscow or a "state party." He also slammed the intelligence agencies' declassified report as "intellectually bankrupt" and "designed for political effect" in which "no evidence is presented anywhere in the report."