WikiLeaks took to Twitter to hint at potential massive leaks in 2017. The whistleblowing site is believed to have played a key role in the 2016 US presidential elections.

WikiLeaks' email dumps, which reportedly came from hacked emails of Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, as well as the emails from the Democratic National Congress (DNC), are widely considered to have delivered a major blow to the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party.

WikiLeaks' tweet reads: "If you thought 2016 was a big WikiLeaks year 2017 will blow you away." The post also calls for donations to help the site "prepare for the showdown".

Founder Julian Assange is also slated to participate in a live Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Thursday (5 January). As tweeted out by WikiLeaks, the session is expected to begin at 9am EST (2pm GMT). The tweet also came with the hashtag "#proofoflife", which has led some to speculate that Assange may post a video or appear live during the session.

Meanwhile, Fox News' Sean Hannity, previously a critic of WikiLeaks, has reportedly flown to London to interview Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy, where the WikiLeaks founder has been residing under asylum since 2010.

The interview will mark Assange's first face-to-face cable news appearance. Hannity's interview with Assange will cover Russian hacking, the 2016 presidential elections and the Obama as well as the incoming Trump administrations, Variety reported.

Assange has repeatedly asserted that WikiLeaks' involvement in the US elections went only so far as exposing the truth about corruption in American politics. Assange has also dismissed allegations of attempting to aid Donald Trump's victory, while maintaining that Russia was not its source.

Given the massive interest that WikiLeaks' published material garnered, especially in the run-up to the 8 November election, the platform has seen a steady rise in the number or supporters and followers, many of whom are also Trump supporters.