Game Of Thrones fans be warned - season 7 is off to a bloody start and this time there will be no mercy for the traitors. The night is dark and this article is filled with spoilers!

Jon Snow took his first decision as King in the North – forgiving Karstraks and Umbers for treason against Sansa's counsel, Queen Cersei sought new allies in Euron Greyjoy, and Daenerys Targaryen finally set her foot in Westeros in the action-filled premiere on Sunday night.

In the very first episode - titled Dragonstone - fans were given this season's first taste of blood in the form of Arya Stark as she [Huge spoiler alert] murders a hall full of Freys.

And looks like, the thirst for blood will continue in the second episode of Game of Thrones – titled Stormborn – that airs on 23 July.

After the dramatic turn of events last week, HBO released another power-packed trailer teasing the events of the upcoming episode 2.

"A Targaryen cannot be trusted," one of the Lords is seen warning the Jon in the 20 second long teaser, hinting at the general state of unrest following the news of Daenerys' arrival. Cut to scene 2, and the same vibe transpires, but this time it's the Lannister queen, who warns about the Mother of dragons.

"Mad King's daughter will destroy the realm," Cersei cautions.

Finally, the Targaryen allies appear in the teaser, with Yara Greyjoy leading the battalion and making war strategies with the rest of the pack, including Tyrion, Lord Varys, Olenna Tyrell, Theon, Missandei and Grey Worm. What follows next is a fleeting series of scenes, one particularly concerning for Littlefinger aka Lord Petyr Baelish, who is being choked.

It seems like Littlefinger's fate hangs in the balance in the upcoming episodes, especially with a merciless Arya on the loose.

Here's the official synopsis for GOT season 7 episode 2:

Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor; Jon faces a revolt; Tyrion plans the conquest of Westeros.

Meanwhile, there are several other loose ends like the unexpected meeting of Sam and Ser Jorah Mormont at the Citadel, Euron's mysterious (and all powerful) present for Cersei, and the curiosity over Arya's next victim.

Game Of Thrones season 7 episode 2 airs on HBO next Sunday (23 July) at 9pm EST.