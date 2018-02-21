Not long ago a man's video claiming to have seen the future and discovered some secret technologies were doing the rounds on the internet. The man, identified as Noah, had claimed to have travelled into the year 6000 where he said the world was governed not by humans but by "smarter" Artificial Intelligence.

If that was not enough, another video that is going viral now is of a man – known only as Edward. He too makes another over-the-top revelation about time travel and what the future holds for Los Angeles. In an interview with ApexTV, shared on YouTube, the man claimed that he travelled into the future as part of a top secret experiment.

The man, whose face and voice had been hidden in the video, is heard saying that back in 2004 when he was working as a technical support engineer at a laboratory in Los Angeles, he was allowed to time travel to the future. Edward said that he travelled to the year 5000 where he met a man who told him about the post-apocalyptic floods, The Daily Mail reported.

In the interview, Edward also showed a photo of the city as proof of his experiment. He said that when he entered into the future, initially he was not able to recognise Los Angeles.

"It was unbelievable. I was standing on a huge wooden platform. Not only me - houses, buildings, vehicles, of course all made from wood," he told the ApexTV, the channel that usually explores the weird and supernatural.

"After I realized it was the same city, Los Angeles, but underwater. Just it was flooded and the whole city was underwater, and people (were) living on the water," he said, suggesting the water was the direct effect of global warming.

"Pieces of ice in both poles saw that enough had been melted, and the world dropped under the water. The flood happened because of too much quantity of Co2 in the atmosphere, which step by step destructed the natural shield zone," he added in the video.

Over 500,000 people have viewed Edward's video on YouTube until now. While some people were intrigued by the story, some seemed sceptical and questioned him in the comments section.

"I found his story very refreshing. Instead of great tech and peace. A change in normal story. Very interesting," one viewer said. While another wondered, "Why is the water of the flooded city of year 5000 so clear and blue? Would of thought by the year 5000, the water would be murky and full of debris from flooded city."