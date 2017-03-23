Has Tom Cruise found love again? According to a latest report, the A-list actor has "fallen" head over heels for his Mission Impossible co-star Vanessa Kirby.

InTouch Weekly reports that Cruise wants to make 28-year-old British actress his fourth wife as he is keen on settling down following the demise of his mother Mary Lee Pfeiffer, 80, in February.

"He wants to make her the next Mrs Tom Cruise," an unverified source told the celebrity news magazine. The 54-year-old Cruise split from his third wife Katie Holmes, 38, in 2012 He shares a daughter named Suri with Holmes.

The report goes on to say that Cruise cast Kirby in the sixth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise as he was mesmerised with her performance as Princess Margaret in the Netflix series The Crown.

"Tom flipped for her work," the source said. "He told the other MI producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise's sixth installment."

She got the role as they had "instant chemistry" when they met on the movie set. "He's blown away by her endless charm and energy," the source said.

Kirby began her acting career in theatre with plays such as All My Sons, Ghosts, and A Midsummer Night's. For All My Sons, she won the BIZA Rising Star Award at the Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards.

She then moved to acting in Hollywood movies with films like Jupiter Ascending, starring Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum, and Everest among others.

Kirby was raised in Wimbledon in London and studied at Lady Eleanor Holles School in Hampton. She went on to pursue English literature at Exeter University.