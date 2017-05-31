Michael Scofield's odyssey has finally come to an epic conclusion as he is finally reunited with his family after spending seven years away from his wife Sara and their son in Prison Break season 5 finale that aired this Tuesday, 30 May on the Fox Network.

In the finale chapter, Sara and Lincoln saved Mike Jr., and Michael re-framed Jacob for the murder of the Deputy CIA director, thus clearing his name and getting Jacob arrested. While Michael, Lincoln, and Sara get their happy endings, Jacob meets a grim fate at the hands of T-Bag in Fox River.

Executive Producer and Creator Paul Scheuring spoke to The Hollywood Reporter following the finale events and revealed if the show return for season 6.

He told the outlet that there was a zero percent chance of the show coming back if they can't find a top-notch story. "Right now, we don't have that story. That's not to say we can't find it. But we're not going to make the show in perpetuity because we want to. We want it to be of very high value and high quality. Right now, the creative powers that be don't have that answer. So it may never come back. "

However, Scheuring admitted that he was not completely opposed to doing another season if a story comes forward. He continued, "I'm not being coy. I hold the quality standard very high. If we can't get something that doesn't in some way feel new and different, then we're not doing it. That's difficult when you have a very singular conceit like Prison Break. You have to get out of prison! So what prison is it now? So, it's tough. I would be open to it, but only if we can find a story that's going to knock your socks off."

Wentworth Miller, who plays Michael, also teased a possible plot idea for season 6 that involves his character's re-entry into civilian life.

He told THR, "Michael's home but I don't know if he's at peace. He's been living a nightmare, for years, and now he's back — back from the dead. He's reunited with his loved ones, but I think he would be haunted for a long time. I think there'd be paranoia, insomnia, anxiety... maybe a lingering taste for darker things, illegal things. If there are new stories to tell, we could probably start there: with Michael's not-so-smooth re-entry into civilian life."