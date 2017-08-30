With shows like Roseanne, Gilmore Girls and Will & Grace returning to screens, fans of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air had been hoping (and praying) that the 90s sitcom would soon be joining the list of reboots.

However, they have been left with nothing but shattered dreams and broken hearts after Will Smith dropped the bombshell that there will never be a reunion.

The father-of-two confirmed the devastating news during his UK gig with long-time collaborator Jazzy Jeff. "Stuff had to go really wrong for there to be a Fresh Prince reunion special. Like, I don't know what would have to happen! Nah man, you can't touch stuff like that," he told E!News.

"It's so nostalgic for people - I'm not going nowhere near that."

In March, fans got excited when Smith reunited with his former cast mates Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Reid (Vivien Banks), and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey the butler) at Malibu eatery Nobu. It was the first time the gang had been pictured together since the show's final season in 1996 and the only person missing was James Avery, who passed away in 2013.

In a bizarre twist, Jazzy Jeff had told The Sun that there had been talks of a reboot. "I think it would be cool if they did it and go down memory lane again," he said."It's a blessing to be part of something that people still hold in high regard. You can't beat that."

Smith is not the only one who is in the business of breaking hearts. Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Ping in Friends, recently dashed any hopes of a reunion, telling Variety it was a "recurring nightmare".

"So if anybody asks me, I'm gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can't beat it. Why would we go and do it again?" he said.