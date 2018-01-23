She is every bit of a star – just like her famous parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith – and most recently 17-year-old Willow was seen along with the who's who of the fashion industry.

Joining A-listers at the star-studded Paris Fashion Week, the teenage daughter of the Hollywood stars showcased her unique personal style in a see-through black outfit.

Willow, who was attending the much-anticipated Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 show, arrived at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday and posed for photographers.

Exuding extreme confidence, the teenager struck her best poses — showing off her polka dot skirt and waistcoat combination.

Willow enhanced her eyes with a white liner on her lower lash line. She completed her posh style with a hint of pink gloss and her signature septum ring.

Sharing two pictures from the haute couture gala, Smith's daughter simply tagged the brand Dior in her social media uploads. And as expected, her 2.6 million strong fans and followers soon bombarded the comments' section with gushing responses.

"Oh my God so gorgeous," one of her fans exclaimed, as a second one wrote, "You look stunning Willow."

A third fan commented: "What a beautiful dress."

It seemed like Willow's sartorial taste resonated with many social media users as well. "Wow this looks stunning! Was it made just for you? :) It suits you so well," added one fashion lover.

Another wrote, "Such a goddess. You inspire so many."

Apart from Willow, a slew of celebrities too attended the event including supermodel Naomi Campbell and America's Next Top Model Winnie Harlow. Both the stars rocked stylish black outfits, while Winnie opted for a suited style, 47-year-old Campbell looked graceful in a blazer and dress.