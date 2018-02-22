For years, SnapChat ruled the roast and was the go-to social media app for celebrities to connect with their fans. Unlike its rivals (Instagram, Facebook, etc), it allowed them to inject an element of reality into the contrived, over-filtered social media sphere.

In just 10 seconds, they shared an unedited glimpse into their lives, with 'stories' that had a lifespan of just 24 hours.

So when the company decided to fix what, for many users, wasn't broken, it wasn't welcomed. The latest update came with a complete redesign and got rid of many of the fundamental things that made the app what it was.

Switching the focus and splitting feeds meant that user experience suffered. Others also complained that the update made it difficult finding friends and rewatching Stories.

Chrissy Teigen also revealed that new design made her followers seem distant and less like her friends writing: "I'm seeing this same comment so often. I liked that you guys felt like we were friends. I'm sad it doesn't feel like that anymore. How many people have to hate an update for it to be reconsidered?"

In the latest blow for the controversial redesign of the app, Queen of Snapchat Kylie Jenner, who has the most followers on the platform, declared that she no longer used it.

"Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," Jenner told her 24.5 million followers. Just months ago Kim Kardashian's little sister teamed up with Snapchat to broadcast exclusive video.

To make things even more depressing for Snapchat, the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul, who recently made her return to all platforms following the birth of her daughter paid tribute to the site, adding: "Still love you tho snap... my first love."

Earlier in February, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said that people just need time to get used to it despite more than one million users signing a petition on Change.org asking the company to reverse its controversial update.

"It'll take time for people to adjust, but for me using it for a couple months I feel way more attached to the service," he explained.