The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) made big gains in Northern Ireland in the general eletion, winning 10 seats, and could play a pivotal role in the future of British politics.

Senior Conservatives say that Theresa May will not resign after the shocking result of a hung parliament, and is working on forming a government. She is meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a UK government.

The DUP is May's only realistic option as the Labour Party has ruled out forming any coalition, and the Liberal Democrats strongly disagree with her "hard Brexit" stance.

After it became clear that the Conservatives had lost their Commons majority, Foster told BBC Radio Ulster that it would be "difficult" for May to survive.

A DUP MP told Sky News that the party would "consider a supply and confidence arrangement to make sure Theresa May has sufficient support to keep her in government." He added that the support would "cost the Conservatives a lot."

The DUP is socially conservative, opposing gay marriage and wanting to restrict abortion rights. The party is strongly in favour of leaving the European Union, but will push for a 'soft Brexit' in return for its support in propping up the Conservative Party.

"No-one wants to see a 'hard' Brexit, what we want to see is a workable plan to leave the European Union, and that's what the national vote was about – therefore we need to get on with that," DUP leader Arlene Foster has said previously.

On Brexit, the DUP want the border with the Republic of Ireland to be as "seamless and frictionless" as possible. They reject Sinn Fein's call for Northern Ireland to be granted a Special EU Status as they think this waters down their Britishness.

Their manifesto included retaining the triple lock on pensions, cutting VAT for tourism companies and reviewing ferry prices between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Labour Shadow-Chancellor John McDonnell labelled an alliance between the DUP and Conservatives a "coalition of chaos. I can't see a stable government coming from that," he said.