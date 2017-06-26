A fetishist who fell asleep during a drug-fuelled bondage game leaving his partner to die whilst wrapped in cellophane and wearing a gas mask has been jailed.

Kevin Adams was handed a two-year jail sentence after being found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter for not checking on his lover's condition.

Adams had enjoyed a night of "extreme" bondage with his casual lover Dohoon Kim at his home in Swindon, Wiltshire, in June 2015.

The pair had taken crystal meth and party drug mephedrone, also known as M-Kat, as well as poppers and 'the so-called "date rape" drug GHB, Bristol Crown Court heard.

The 54-year-old had met Kim on a dating site for gay men with an interest in "extreme" practices and had taken a number of pictures earlier in the evening with Kim in the gas mask.

There were also other photos with Kim wrapping him in PVC and cellophane and tying his ankles to the bed with his neck and wrists bound with rope, the court heard.

The 36-year-old Korean, from Slough, was found dead face down on the bedroom floor in the early hours of 12 June.

Adams called 999 when he found Kim unresponsive and during the trial it was heard that Kim overheated when the cellophane and PVC he was wrapped in was not removed.

The court heard how a rope was also around the victim's neck with other restraints nearby.

The BBC reported that a post-mortem examination found Kim had an "excessive" level of mephedrone in his body and he had died from a combination of the restriction of his airways and the effect of the drugs both he and Adams had taken.

It was decided that Adams had failed in his duty of care to "ensure safety and well-being during and after sexual activity".

Judge Neil Ford QC told the court: "I have been urged to pass a sentence that falls within the sentences that could be suspended.

"I regret to say I cannot agree with this submission. Even though this death can be regarded as a tragic accident it nonetheless was caused by your gross negligence and I cannot lose sight of the fact a life was lost."

Adams also pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs, which he was not sentenced for.