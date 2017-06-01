Microsoft has begun rolling out Windows 10 Creators Update for its interactive whiteboard Surface Hub, the company said on Wednesday (31 May).

The update first made its way through Windows 10 PCs in April and began seeding for Windows 10 Mobile devices later the same month.

The Creators Update marks a major release with several new features and improvements for the Surface Hub such as a new Whiteboard app, integration with Office 365 and security tools that keep information safe.

Microsoft Whiteboard app

The Whiteboard app with several innovations such as digital inking, geometry recognition, table conversation and automatic table shading will be first available for Surface Hub in the middle of this month through an app update. The same update would be available for other Windows 10 devices including Surface Studio and Surface Pro later this year.

Other additional Whiteboard features available with the update are inking tools and ink effects.

Office 365 integration

With this update Surface Hub users can sign into their Office 365 account right from the Welcome screen or the update start menu. This allows users to access cloud-saved content such as content stored in OneDrive, most recently used documents panel inside Office apps like Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and finally integration with Microsoft Teams.

Improved audio and smooth Skype experience

Microsoft says the update improves the audio quality of the Surface Hub. Other key changes are improved Miracast projection to make the device faster and reliable. Skype controls are also now quite simple with the update.

Security features

Several security features have been added in the update such as the ability to wipe all data at the end of the session on Surface Hub, BitLocker encryption for USB ports to prevent malware and support for more Mobile Device Management (MDM) features. Also, the update bundles two-factor authentication to provide an additional layer of security.

Ryan Gavin, general manager, Microsoft Devices Marketing in a statement on Windows Blog said, "Meeting experiences and process transformation enabled by Surface Hub will continue to evolve with a growing pipeline of Windows 10 apps built with Surface Hub in mind, including newcomers AirServer, and SAP Digital Boardroom, plus apps that work great on the Edge browser, such as iObeya."