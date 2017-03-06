Microsoft will first release the Windows 10 Creators Update to PC users and then extend the roll-out to mobile devices.

The tech giant is busy preparing for the roll-out of its next major update to Windows 10, which most likely could be released in April. However, it won't take place across all Windows 10 devices at the same time. While the update for PC is Microsoft's top priority, Windows 10 Mobile would get the update at a later date.

"The initial update will be for desktop, but other versions will be available thereafter," a Microsoft spokesperson told Softpedia.

It remains unclear as to when Windows 10 Mobile will get the update, except that it would happen "soon".

The company is expected to finalise the work on Windows 10 Creators Update as early as this month. Members of Windows Insiders program will first get the release to manufacturing (RTM) build, suggests the report.

The Creators Update is likely to bring Windows 10 build version 1703, which hints at the compiling date.

Recently, Microsoft said that it would offer users more control over update deployment and privacy settings in Windows 10 Creators Update. It will add several options for scheduling the timing to install updates like "restart now, if you are ready for the update", the second option is "pick a time" – if a users is not ready for the update – and the snooze option.