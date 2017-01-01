Some of the upcoming changes for the Windows 10 Mobile, which Microsoft is planning to introduce this year, have surfaced via leaked screenshots.

Microsoft is introducing a new feature called Web Payments on both PC and mobile of Windows 10. This feature was available on Windows 10 PC build 14986 and also on one of the latest internal builds of the Mobile version. This feature will make payment on websites supporting Payment Request API, reports WMPowerUser, which first obtained and shared the screenshots.

Another change is the revamped Hub on the Edge browser in Windows 10 Mobile. The browser shows options available in the Hub and a graphic similar to Windows 10 PC.

The screenshots suggest Microsoft is working on an integrated book store on the Edge browser that would allow users to save EPUB books. It includes support for EPUB files and a user interface to make the viewing experience better.

The Settings app in Windows 10 Mobile is expected to get some new changes, very much like the PC version. To make the navigation through the apps easier, Microsoft has re-organised some sections. The Settings app has a whole new section for Apps making it easier for users to find information about installed apps.

The Device section has been revamped, with a tweaked UI for connected devices which shows separate categories for the connected devices. Improvements have been made to the Add a device UI.

Like the Windows 10 PCs, Windows 10 Mobile users will also get the ability to pause Windows updates for up to 35 days.

The new View 3D app that allows users to view 3D content, which was recently available for Windows 10 PC, is making its way to Windows 10 Mobile.